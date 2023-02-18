Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-7) and Bradley Braves (3-23) squaring off at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 84-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Panthers are coming off of a 72-70 loss to Illinois State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 84, Bradley 51

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Panthers took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 57 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 49-47 on February 1, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Northern Iowa has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 57) on January 11

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 78) on January 1

82-60 over Tulane (No. 99) on November 24

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 121) on November 25

81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on January 6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights