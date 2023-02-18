Saturday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (8-18) matching up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-16) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 victory for Northwestern, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Golden Gophers' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 95-92 win over Nebraska.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northwestern 71, Minnesota 69

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

  • When the Golden Gophers beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 95-92 on February 15, it was their best win of the season so far.
  • The Golden Gophers have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).

Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 95) on January 18
  • 98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 95) on December 3
  • 77-65 over Liberty (No. 103) on November 27
  • 59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 170) on December 22
  • 101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 214) on November 13

Minnesota Performance Insights

  • The Golden Gophers' -51 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (345th in college basketball).
  • In Big Ten games, Minnesota has averaged 3.4 fewer points (68.5) than overall (71.9) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Golden Gophers average 73.4 points per game. Away, they score 68.6.
  • In 2022-23 Minnesota is allowing 9.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (80.3).
  • The Golden Gophers are posting 63.2 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 8.7 fewer points than their average for the season (71.9).

