Minnesota vs. Northwestern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (8-18) matching up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-16) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 victory for Northwestern, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Golden Gophers' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 95-92 win over Nebraska.
Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
Minnesota vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern 71, Minnesota 69
Minnesota Schedule Analysis
- When the Golden Gophers beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 95-92 on February 15, it was their best win of the season so far.
- The Golden Gophers have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).
Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 95) on January 18
- 98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 95) on December 3
- 77-65 over Liberty (No. 103) on November 27
- 59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 170) on December 22
- 101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 214) on November 13
Minnesota Performance Insights
- The Golden Gophers' -51 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (345th in college basketball).
- In Big Ten games, Minnesota has averaged 3.4 fewer points (68.5) than overall (71.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Golden Gophers average 73.4 points per game. Away, they score 68.6.
- In 2022-23 Minnesota is allowing 9.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (80.3).
- The Golden Gophers are posting 63.2 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 8.7 fewer points than their average for the season (71.9).
