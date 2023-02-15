Minnesota vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-11) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-16) clashing at Williams Arena (on February 15) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 victory for Nebraska.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Golden Gophers suffered a 76-70 loss to Wisconsin.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 75, Minnesota 67
Minnesota Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 27, the Golden Gophers beat the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81 in our computer rankings) by a score of 77-65.
- The Golden Gophers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (six).
Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 13
- 98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 156) on December 3
- 75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on January 18
- 59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 198) on December 22
- 75-59 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 14
Minnesota Performance Insights
- The Golden Gophers have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 71 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while allowing 73.1 per outing to rank 341st in college basketball) and have a -54 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Minnesota is posting 66.6 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (71 points per game) is 4.4 PPG higher.
- The Golden Gophers post 72 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.
- In home games, Minnesota is surrendering 11 fewer points per game (69.3) than on the road (80.3).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Golden Gophers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 61.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 71 they've racked up over the course of this season.
