Wednesday's game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-11) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-16) clashing at Williams Arena (on February 15) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 victory for Nebraska.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Golden Gophers suffered a 76-70 loss to Wisconsin.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 75, Minnesota 67

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 27, the Golden Gophers beat the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81 in our computer rankings) by a score of 77-65.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (six).

Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins

101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 13

98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 156) on December 3

75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on January 18

59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 198) on December 22

75-59 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 14

Minnesota Performance Insights