Sunday's game at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-6) matching up with the Valparaiso Beacons (4-18) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-56 win for heavily favored Northern Iowa.

The Panthers are coming off of a 55-47 victory over UIC in their last game on Friday.

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 71, Valparaiso 56

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers beat the Tulane Green Wave (No. 62-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 82-60 win on November 24 -- their best victory of the season.

The Panthers have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Northern Iowa has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

The Beacons have tied for the 57th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Northern Iowa is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on November 25

94-81 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 28

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 88) on January 11

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 88) on February 1

81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights