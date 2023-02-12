Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) clashing at Williams Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-66 victory for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

There is no line set for the game.

Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Minnesota 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-11.5)

Iowa (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Minnesota's record against the spread so far this season is 9-10-0, while Iowa's is 10-9-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Gophers are 6-13-0 and the Hawkeyes are 10-9-0. Over the past 10 contests, Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall. Iowa has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have a -180 scoring differential, falling short by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.1 points per game to rank 354th in college basketball and are allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 177th in college basketball.

Minnesota ranks 260th in the nation at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 33.4 its opponents average.

Minnesota makes 6 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 30% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Golden Gophers rank 356th in college basketball with 82.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 253rd in college basketball defensively with 93.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle by 2.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.3 (206th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (344th in college basketball).

