St. Thomas vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the UMKC Kangaroos (7-17) matching up with the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 win as our model heavily favors UMKC.
The Tommies won their most recent outing 75-70 against Oral Roberts on Thursday.
St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
St. Thomas vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMKC 75, St. Thomas 56
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- The Tommies took down the South Dakota Coyotes (No. 17 in our computer rankings) in a 70-64 win on January 28 -- their signature win of the season.
St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 12
- 75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on February 9
- 76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on January 14
- 62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 1
- 67-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 19
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies' -36 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 63 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (187th in college basketball).
- St. Thomas scores fewer points in conference action (62.6 per game) than overall (63).
- The Tommies are scoring more points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (61.8).
- St. Thomas is allowing fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (69.2).
- The Tommies have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 65.8 points per contest, 2.8 more than their season average of 63.
