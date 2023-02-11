Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-15) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (7-18) at Williams Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of Minnesota, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Golden Gophers suffered a 93-63 loss to Ohio State.
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 60
Minnesota Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Gophers beat the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-65 win on November 27 -- their signature win of the season.
- The Golden Gophers have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).
Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 13
- 75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on January 18
- 98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 156) on December 3
- 59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 198) on December 22
- 75-59 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 14
Minnesota Performance Insights
- The Golden Gophers are being outscored by 2.0 points per game with a -48 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allow 73.0 per outing (340th in college basketball).
- With 66.3 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Minnesota is putting up 4.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.0 PPG).
- At home, the Golden Gophers are putting up 3.5 more points per game (72.1) than they are on the road (68.6).
- At home, Minnesota is allowing 11.4 fewer points per game (68.9) than when playing on the road (80.3).
- On offense, the Golden Gophers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 61.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 71.0 they've put up over the course of this year.
