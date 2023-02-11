Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-15) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (7-18) at Williams Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of Minnesota, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Golden Gophers suffered a 93-63 loss to Ohio State.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 60

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

The Golden Gophers beat the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-65 win on November 27 -- their signature win of the season.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).

Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins

101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 13

75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on January 18

98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 156) on December 3

59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 198) on December 22

75-59 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Minnesota Performance Insights