Thursday's contest that pits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-12) against the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-15) at Mabee Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of Oral Roberts, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Tommies' last contest on Saturday ended in a 62-51 loss to Denver.

St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 71, St. Thomas 57

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies' signature win of the season came in a 70-64 victory on January 28 over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.

St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 12

76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on January 14

62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 1

67-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 19

79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on December 8

St. Thomas Performance Insights