5 Medicare mistakes that could cost you

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Healthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Healthcare, visit https://www.aarpmedicareplans.com/.

By Craig Stillman, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of Minnesota

You have a lot of choices when it comes to Medicare plans. And the most important might be choosing to take charge of your Medicare decisions in the first place.

With Medicare Annual Enrollment upon us – running through Dec. 7 – now is your chance to dig in and determine what plan might be the best fit for you in 2022. Here are five common mistakes that you don’t want to make during this time – and why.

1. Allowing automatic plan renewal to make your choice for you

Your Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan renews every year on Jan. 1, unless you decide to change it.

Automatic renewal may make your life easy, but it might not be the best way to make your Medicare decisions. Plans may change what they cover from year to year, including what you will pay in deductible, premium, copay or coinsurance amounts.

Insurance companies review their plans each year to make sure they’re still viable. Shouldn’t you do the same?

2. Ignoring your plan’s Annual Notice of Changes (ANOC)

Each fall, you receive an Annual Notice of Changes (ANOC) from your Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan (it should have already hit your mailbox!). This document explains any changes in your plan benefits or costs for the upcoming year. The changes may affect your health care and your budget, so take time to learn about what to look for in your ANOC.

3. Basing your plan choice on the premium alone

It’s easy to focus only on premiums when looking at Medicare costs. But it’s a good idea to look at the big picture, too.

A plan with a $0 or low monthly premium may charge a medical or prescription drug deductible or have higher copayments. You might prefer this if you rarely go to the doctor and don’t take many medications.

It’s important to think about all the out-of-pocket costs as well as your health care needs when choosing a plan. For example, many Medicare Advantage plans offer routine vision, hearing and dental coverage, and certain plans also provide many fitness membership benefits at no additional cost.

4. Picking a plan because your spouse or friend has it

You might count on a friend’s word when deciding what new restaurant to try, but a Medicare plan is a personal choice. What works for one person may not fit with the needs of another.

You may have several plans to choose from, so it’s a good idea to look at all your options, keeping your health care needs and budget in mind. Coverage and costs can vary quite a bit from plan to plan.

5. Assuming you don’t qualify for help with Medicare costs

Several programs offer financial assistance with Medicare premiums and other costs. You may want to look into them, even if you think you might not be eligible. Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) office to discuss your situation.

Your health insurer may also offer programs and services to help manage your expenses.

Take charge today

Medicare Annual Enrollment runs through Dec. 7 and offers a great opportunity to review your current plan and health needs so you can make an informed decision about your coverage for the coming year.

To view plans in your area, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies, a Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract and a Medicare-approved Part D sponsor. Enrollment in these plans depends on the plan’s contract renewal with Medicare.