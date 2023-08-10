Local Volunteers Needed To Pack Meals for Kids

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hiawatha Valley MobilePack and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hiawatha Valley MobilePack, visit facebook.com/hiawathavalleymobilepack

Hiawatha Valley MobilePack, in partnership wiith Feed My Starving Children, is hosting a meal pack on Thursday, August 24th, Friday, August 25th and Saturday, August 26th. To make this event a great success, we need volunteers LIKE YOU! Please consider joining us as we will pack our one millionth meal this year!

Packing sessions are two hours and we have sitting jobs available. Bring your family, friends, groups, and co-workers and make a difference in a child’s life! Anyone can pack, ages 5 years and above.

Dates/Times:

Thursday 8/24 from 6-8p

Friday 8/25 from 12p-2p; 3p-5p; 6p-8p

Saturday 8/26 from 8a-10a; 11a-1p

Location:

Plainview Church of Christ

205 1st St NE

Plainview, MN 55964

SIGN-UP ONLINE TO VOLUNTEER NOW by clicking this link --- (click VIEW PACKING TIMES to sign up for specific times)

For more information, visit our facebook page at facebook.com/HiawathaValleyMobilePack