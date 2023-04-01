Local Rochester businesses are giving kids a chance to learn financial literacy and win prizes in April

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Alliance Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Alliance Credit Union, visit https://www.firstalliancecu.com/.

This April, financial literacy is spelled B-I-N-G-O, at least according to First Alliance Credit Union and Rochester Local. That’s because the two organizations have partnered to help children learn financial literacy with the help of a bingo board—and get the chance to win an electric scooter in the process.

All families need to do to get started is download the bingo board from the First Alliance Credit Union website and print it out. The board has spaces that parents and kids can fill out when they complete a saving, spending, sharing or learning activity. As with traditional bingo, if they fill out five activities in a row horizontally, vertically or diagonally, they can upload their bingo card and be entered into a drawing for one of two electric scooters.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families,” Danielle Sommerfeldt , First Alliance Credit Union member experience manager said. “We are incorporating fun while also teaching children the important fundamentals of financial literacy!”

Families have a wide selection of choices for each type of activity. They can save by completing activities like opening a youth account at First Alliance Credit Union and depositing money into their account. They can share by making donations to several selected charities, such as Jeremiah Project and First Alliance Credit Union Foundation. Learning activities include playing one of the financial literacy games recommended on the Rochester Local website or visiting Spark Children’s Museum for a special story time. Plus, kids can get credit on the bingo board for spending money at popular local businesses like Bloom Acai Bowls, Flapdoodles, Moka, Great Harvest Bread Company or Old Abe Coffee Co.

“Making learning fun and interactive is so important,” shared Becky Montpetit, owner of Rochester Local, “we love being able to work with so many amazing local businesses, like First Alliance Credit Union, to make financial literacy fun for the whole family.”

Plus, families who visit a First Alliance Credit Union branch to complete a bingo space will also receive a free piggy bank while supplies last. If your family would like to participate in Youth Financial Literacy Month at First Alliance Credit Union, please visit FirstAllianceCU.com to download a bingo card and get more details about how to play.

About First Alliance Credit Union

First Alliance Credit Union is the original credit union in Rochester, Minnesota, founded in 1932 by Rochester firefighters and a schoolteacher. Membership is open to everyone who lives, works, worships, owns a business or attends school in Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Dodge and Goodhue counties.

About Rochester Local

Rochester Local is a locally-focused resource website for Rochester MN residents and visitors. They are passionate about the Rochester community, and strive to connect Rochester MN to relevant resources, local businesses, and can’t-miss happenings. Check out their website rochesterlocal.com for in-depth information about the city, an events calendar, things to do, and much, much more.