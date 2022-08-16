How to Manage Money with Inflation

(Perawit Boonchu | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sponsored - If you’re feeling like your paycheck doesn’t go as far as it used to, you’re not alone. Thanks to factors ranging from the disruption of the global supply chain to Russia invading Ukraine, prices have climbed an average of 8% over the past year or two. The end result is that you’re paying more for everything from groceries to gasoline.

Unfortunately, the increased prices are almost certainly here to stay. However, that doesn’t mean you just have to sit back and meekly accept it. There are several tools you can use to manage your money while inflation is skyrocketing.

Monthly Budgets

A budget isn’t going to miraculously give you more money. It’s also not going to bring down costs. What it will do, though, is help you keep a close eye on where your money is going and help you prioritize your spending. These are good steps to take no matter how much money you have, but it’s especially important to do them when inflation has limited your purchasing power.

There are a lot of articles online about the best way to create a budget, but the overall process is pretty simple--add up all your expenses for the month, then subtract the total from the amount you earn each month. If your expenses are less than your income, you have a balanced budget. If your expenses are greater than your income, on the other hand, you’ll need to cut money from your budget categories until your expenses at least equal your income.

If you’re having trouble creating a budget on your own, there are several tools you can use to help you make one. The My Money feature in the First Alliance Credit Union online banking platform, for instance, will track where you’re spending your money and create a budget for you based on your spending. You can also get a free downloadable budget calculator like the one First Alliance Credit Union offers that will walk you through the budget creating process.

Overdraft Lines of Credit

One of the effects of inflation is that people overdraw their accounts more, since they’re not used to the higher prices. If you get an overdraft line of credit, though, you can kiss overdraft fees goodbye. An overdraft line of credit transfers money to your account if you overdraw, and you’ll be able to pay the amount back once you get the money.

Debt Consolidation Loan

In an effort to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates several times. What this means is that you’re going to get charged more on any loans you’ve taken out that have a variable interest rate. The one place you’ll feel this the most is with your credit cards, where you’ll be charged even more interest on the amounts you owe.

What this means for you is that it’s more important than ever to get debt free before the rates increase again. One of the best ways to do this is with a debt consolidation loan. This will condense all the payments you make to your lenders into one convenient payment. Even better, the loan is more than likely going to have a lower interest rate than your credit card debt, so you’ll end up saving money.

Mobile Banking Apps

When you have a mobile banking app, you can monitor your accounts at any time, anywhere. This is invaluable when dealing with inflation, where you might not be aware of how much money is left in your banking account. If, for instance, you need to get a new shirt but aren’t sure you have the money for it in your account, all you have to do is open the app and see if your checking account has enough money for a shirt, and how much you can afford to spend on one.

Of course, a mobile banking app can do a lot more than just let you see how much money is in your account. The First Alliance Credit Union mobile app, for instance, will let you transfer money between your accounts, let you schedule bill payments and even let you send money to your friends and your family through Zelle. You can even use the mobile app to deposit a check into your account!

Take the Sting out of Inflation

While inflation can be frustrating and even outright scary, there are plenty of financial tools available to help take away its sting. All these tools can combat some aspect of inflation, and if you use them together you might just end up in a better financial position than when you started.

You should also know you can access all these tools when you become a member of First Alliance Credit Union. You only need five dollars to join, and once you do you can access all these financial tools. You’ll also get guides that can help you do everything from get out of debt to start your own business, and services that range from high-interest savings accounts to no-hassle loans that give you the cash you need when you need it.