How to Fund Your Home Improvement Project

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Alliance Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Alliance Credit Union, visit www.firstalliancecu.com.

If you’re planning to do a home improvement project this summer, you’re probably dreaming of how good your home will look once the project has finished. You’re probably also wondering how on earth you’re going to pay for all of it.

Fortunately, there are several ways you can finance a wide variety of home improvement projects, from simply replacing an appliance to building an addition.

(Zivica Kerkez | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HELOCs Should be Your First Funding Choice

By far the best choice to fund a large home improvement project is a home equity line of credit, also known as a HELOC. HELOCS use the equity of your home to open a line of credit that you can draw from as needed, and you’ll only have to pay interest on the money you’ve borrowed.

HELOCS are actually ideal for most home improvement projects, since you’ll more than likely be paying for the project in stages, whether its buying the materials or paying the contractors. You’ll also be able to take advantage of a line of credit’s versatility if the project’s final cost doesn’t match the original estimate.

Use Home Equity Loans if you’re Sure of the Cost

While HELOCs are an ideal choice for many home improvement projects, they do have some disadvantages. One of the biggest disadvantages is that they have a variable interest rate, which means the interest on the money you borrowed will probably change over time.

This is where a home equity loan comes in. Like a HELOC, you’re using your home’s equity as collateral, but instead of a line of credit you’re getting the entire amount of the loan in a lump sum. If you know the cost of a home improvement project ahead of time and you’re sure it’s not going to change, a home equity loan might be a more advantageous way for you to fund your project.

Personal Loans and Lines of Credit Have Less Risk

While HELOCs and home equity loans are your best bets to fund a home improvement project, they do have some disadvantages. By far the biggest disadvantage is that you’re putting up your home as collateral. This means that if you can’t make the payments on your loan, you could end up losing your house.

If you’re not comfortable with that risk, you might want to look into getting a personal line of credit or a personal loan. However, you’ll be charged a higher rate of interest than you would with a HELOC or home equity loan, since the bank or credit union is now taking on most of the risk. You may not be able to get as much money as you would if you had used your home as collateral.

Another advantage that personal loans and lines of credit have over their home equity counterparts is that you can get approved for them faster. Getting a HELOC and home equity loan requires an assessment of your property so the bank or credit union can figure out how much they’re able to lend you, which can extend the loan approval process by weeks.

While this wait shouldn’t be a problem for many home improvement projects, there are times where you might need to get funding quickly. Maybe it’s because you’re trying to add value to your home before selling it, or because your home improvement project is more of a home repair project. In these cases, a personal loan or line of credit can be immensely helpful.

(aquaArts studio | Getty Images)

Use Credit Cards if the Cost is Low Enough

In general, you’ll want to avoid using your credit card to fund a home improvement project. However, if you’re only doing a minor project, like replacing an appliance or putting in new kitchen counters, you may want to consider it. If you do decide to use a credit card, make sure that it has a low interest, or at least offers rewards.

Paying in Cash is the Best Way

Despite having all these options to fund a home improvement project, the best way to fund any project is by paying for with money you already have. If you can do this, you’ll avoid having to put up anything as collateral, and you’ll also end up saving money due to not paying interest.

Admittedly, many people simply don’t have the cash on hand to fund a home improvement project at will. You can, however, set up a home improvement project as a financial goal and create a category for it in your monthly budget. Even if you won’t be able to fund the entire project, you’ll at least be able to use the money you’ve saved to reduce the amount you’ll have to borrow, which will ultimately save you some money.

Get the Funding for the House of Your Dreams

Home improvement projects are expensive, but you can fund them in several ways. Each way has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the option you select depends on your time frame, risk tolerance and accuracy of the project’s estimated cost. The more time you prepare in advance, though, the more likely you’ll be to save money.

If you’ve got a home improvement project you’d like to get done this year, become a member of First Alliance Credit Union. You can use our savings accounts and money market accounts to put aside money for your project, and our lending advisors will be happy to sit down with you and help you get a loan or line of credit that fits your needs.