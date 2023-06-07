First Alliance Credit Union has Changed Over the Years, but Their Core Mission Remains the Same

If you were to take one of First Alliance Credit Union’s founders and put them in front of a current branch, odds are they wouldn’t recognize it as the small organization they created 90 years ago. After all, First Alliance has changed a lot over the years, expanding its service area, establishing more branches and even changing its name. However, the founders would see that the core of the credit union they founded, the commitment to its members and the southeastern Minnesota community hasn’t changed at all.

“For the last 90 years, our mission at First Alliance Credit Union has been to provide the highest quality products and services to our members,” Lisett Comai-Legrand, Director of Retail Member Experience, said. “We have a rich history, not just in Rochester, but in all the communities we serve.”

Back to the Beginning

First Alliance Credit Union got its start during the depths of the Great Depression. In 1932, a new school teacher in Rochester joined forces with seven Rochester firefighters and formed the first credit union to exist in Rochester. They called it the Municipal Employees Credit Union, and it specifically served Rochester city employees.

With the majority of the credit union founders being firefighters, the first “branch” of the Municipal Employees Credit Union was in the original firehouse in downtown Rochester on Broadway. The firefighters and other volunteers served as the credit union’s staff until the early 1960s.

The Credit Union Grows

Municipal Employees Credit Union operated out of the downtown Rochester firehouse for over 50 years before moving out to its first separate branch in southeast Rochester in 1986. These days, its members know that branch as the 16th Street branch, and it’s still a vital part of First Alliance Credit Union.

However, Municipal Employees wasn’t just growing in terms of space. It was also starting to serve a wider group of people beyond city employees, and the credit union’s name was no longer reflected its growing and diverse member base. Since the credit union was the first one in Rochester and was founded by an alliance of city employees, it became First Alliance Credit Union in 1996.

The year after the name changed, First Alliance opened a second branch just off 37th Street in northeast Rochester. By 2004, the credit union had expanded its charter to provide services in five southeast Minnesota counties—Olmsted, Dodge, Winona, Wabasha and Goodhue—and in 2006, the credit union built a third branch in Byron to support its growing membership.

Making Mergers

First Alliance didn’t just grow though new members joining the credit union, though. It’s also merged with other, smaller credit unions in the southeastern Minnesota area. The first credit union First Alliance merged with was the Rochester Dairy Employees Credit Union in 2012. It served 500 members that worked for the local Kemps plant.

More recently, in 2021, First Alliance merged with the AE Goetze Credit Union, a small financial institution in Lake City MN, which provided a First Alliance branch in scenic Lake City.

“In both cases, we were able to use the merger to present members of the smaller credit unions with more products and services than were previously available,” Comai-Legrand noted. “In the AE Goetze merger, we were also able to open a First Alliance branch in Lake City, giving our members another physical location, they could access.”

New Look, Same Values

Every company updates its logo from time to time, and First Alliance Credit Union is no exception. In 2016, the credit union decided to refresh its brand and updated almost aspect of its look. It got a new logo, formalized new brand colors and even updated the credit union’s mission and vision statements. What didn’t change, though, was the commitment to their members.

In fact, First Alliance doubled down on its commitment by adopting the “all for one” motto and formalizing its story lending model into an award-winning program called “no judgement, just guidance.” This program allows First Alliance loan advisors to explore why an applicant needs a loan and look at their entire financial picture instead of just their credit score. This doesn’t guarantee that everyone who applies for a loan will get one, but it does ensure that everyone gets a chance to have their story heard.

“We believe that helping the members in our communities means begin open-minded,” Andrea Allen, Director of Lending at First Alliance Credit Union, said. “By taking the time to hear someone’s story and where they wish to go in the future, we can provide meaningful solutions and help them reach their goals.”

Pandemic and Paradigm Shifts

In 2020, First Alliance opened another branch on Commerce Drive NW by Costco, one that was very different from most other bank and credit union branches. This branch not only housed First Alliance Credit Union, but four other businesses as well—Moka, Great Harvest Bread Company, Bloom Acai Café and Doma. This gave the First Alliance branch a one-stop shop feel, where people could come in and not only do their banking, but also grab a bite to eat, get some coffee or get some work done in the free community conference room.

The Commerce Drive branch also featured another new paradigm for First Alliance in the form of Advisor Supported Kiosks. This technology gives First Alliance members more control over their finances and makes banking more convenient and efficient. The credit union still has member advisors, though, to help members with important financial moves like opening accounts or applying for loans.

As it turned out, the kiosks would soon play a bigger role than anyone suspected, thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout 2020 and 2021, First Alliance took advantage of the extended lobby closures due to the pandemic to remodel its existing branches to feature Advisor Supported Kiosks. It was a chance for members at every branch to experience the advantages the Kiosks offered.

During this time, First Alliance Credit Union also opened a new branch in Stewartville, which serves as the credit union’s administrative offices.

Become Part of the First Alliance Credit Union Story

Today, First Alliance Credit Union continues to be committed to their mission, vision and above all making sure that “all for one” is at the center of their core values. When people support each other, everyone gets the chance to experience financial success. You can join First Alliance Credit Union online or by visiting one of their 6 locations.

