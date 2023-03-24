FIRST ALLIANCE CREDIT UNION CREATES A FOUNDATION TO ENABLE FINANCIAL WELL-BEING FOR ALL

Sponsored - The purpose of credit unions is to empower their members and help them achieve financial success. First Alliance Credit Union, however, had a bigger goal—to improve the financial well-being of the entire community. To that end, they created First Alliance Credit Union Foundation, Inc.

“Coretta Scott King once said, ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,’” LeAnne Trom, First Alliance Credit Union Foundation president said. “We created First Alliance Credit Union Foundation because we want to contribute to building a compassionate community.”

First Alliance Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The non-profit will accept donations from the community and use that money to support other non-profit organizations in the greater Rochester area that are doing incredible work to improve the lives of financially stressed families and individuals in the community.

“Financial stability is the cornerstone of a healthy community,” Trom noted. “It improves people’s mental and physical well-being and allows them to contribute to our local economy. The more people that are financially stable in our community, the better the community will be.”

First Alliance Credit Union Foundation is accepting donations and requests for funding on their website: firstalliancecu.com/foundation.