The Credit Union Difference

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Alliance Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Alliance Credit Union, visit www.firstalliancecu.com

What’s the Difference Between a Bank and a Credit Union?

For most people, the difference between a bank and a credit union is about as clear as the difference between a restaurant and a supper club. After all, credit unions and banks both offer checking and savings accounts, both give out loans and both of them have ATMs, so what’s the difference?

The truth is there’s a huge difference between banks and credit unions. Even more importantly, that difference allows credit unions to offer benefits most banks simply can’t provide.

Who Owns Who?

The biggest difference between a bank and a credit union is the ownership. Banks are private companies, and they’re owned by their shareholders. This means that a bank’s main goal is to turn a profit to keep its shareholders happy.

Credit unions, on the other hand, are not-for-profit entities owned by their members. You might think this is an exaggeration, but it’s not—every person who opens an account with a credit union owns a small piece of it. Since the members own the credit union, a credit union’s first priority is making its members happy.

This might seem like a subtle difference on the surface. However, it has a huge effect on how both financial institutions treat the people who bank with them.

Credit Unions Have Lower Fees

Almost everyone knows the agony of getting hit with banking fees, from maintenance fees to ATM fees to the dreaded overdraft fees. What you might not know, though, is that these fees earn a lot of money for banks. In 2020, for instance, banks made almost $4 billion dollars in fees.

Credit unions, on the other hand, usually have lower fees, which makes sense. They’re not-for-profit entities, so they’re less concerned with making a profit. Even better, credit unions are clearer about what those fees are.

Credit Unions Have Better Interest Rates

Since credit unions prioritize covering operating costs instead of generating big profits, they can offer better interest rates to their members. Most credit unions charge less interest on loans than banks do, and this can save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

If that weren’t advantageous enough, credit unions also offer higher interest rates on savings accounts, so the money you save at a credit union will earn more money than money put into a bank’s savings account.

Credit Unions are More Flexible

Whether you’re trying to get a new car, a new house or even a new dishwasher, the odds are good that you’ll need to get a loan at some point in your life. If you go to a bank, though, you’ll usually find that their loan officers have a strictly defined process that determines your worthiness for a loan, with your credit score being a huge factor in the decision.

While it’s understandable that a financial institution would want to make sure a borrower can pay back their loan, the problem is that sometimes the people who need loans the most are the ones who might have some blemishes on their financial records. If you’ve been unemployed for a while, for instance, your credit score has probably suffered. This will disqualify you for a loan at many banks.

Credit unions also have processes, but they’re known for working with their members to help them get a loan, especially a loan that will help them improve their financial situation. Of course, a credit union’s loan advisor will look at your credit score, but they’ll also take your entire financial history into account, as well as the reason you’re applying for a loan. Credit unions have a vested interest in helping their members succeed, and if a loan advisor thinks a loan will help you on your path to success, they’re willing to work with you.

Credit Unions are More Forgiving

A credit union’s flexibility and not-for-profit status also work in their members’ favor when it comes to waiving fees. Most people have overdrawn their account at some point, and if this happens to you, you can talk to a member advisor to see if you can’t get the fee waived.

Admittedly, your odds of getting fee waived are a lot better if you’ve only overdrawn your account once or if you can prove you’re going through a period of financial hardship. Even if you can’t get the fee reversed, though, a member advisor will still be willing to work with you to help you figure out how to avoid overdrawing your account again.

Credit Unions Promote Financial Literacy

One of the biggest secrets about financial success is that it’s less about making more money and more about knowing how to manage the money you currently have. That’s why many credit unions put time and effort into giving their members the tools they need to effectively manage their finances. From guides that show you how to build up your savings and set a budget to calculators that help you figure out how to pay off debts and loans, you’ll find that credit unions usually have some very good resources to help you maximize your money.

Experience the Credit Union Difference

The difference between credit unions and banks might not seem like much at first. Once you become a credit union member, though, you’ll realize the advantage of banking at a financial institution that’s owned by its members. In addition to getting better interest rates and lower fees, you’ll also be interacting with member advisors who really want their owners, a.k.a. their members, to succeed financially.