Top 5 Summer Experiences in Sioux Falls

Enjoy some fun in the sun with these five summertime activities in Sioux Falls.

Wild Water West Waterpark There’s nothing better than soaking up some rays poolside. Wild Water West Waterpark is a one-stop shop offering multiple water slides, lazy river, wave pool, and more. You truly can spend an entire afternoon here, whether you have kids with you or not. Everyone is happy here!

Kayaking Enjoy the view of lush trees as you float down the Big Sioux River in a kayak. Start at one of the parks on the south side of Sioux Falls and end at the pickup location as you approach downtown. Kayaks can be rented from multiple places, including Nyberg’s Ace.

Bike Trail There’s no better way to tour Sioux Falls than the bike trail. Hop on a bike and ride a 19-mile loop around the city while passing through downtown and many parks along the way. Bikes can also be rented at Nyberg’s Ace, in addition to Spoke-N-Sport, but the trail is open for walkers and runners too.

Golf Courses Tee-off at one of our area golf courses. Tree-lined fairways, bunker-surrounded greens, and panoramic views. There’s a course of every nature in Sioux Falls. Book your tee time and get ready for a round on the links.

Patio Dining Make the most of the summer weather by spending time outdoors as much as possible, including having food and drinks on a patio. Check out this list of 8 great patio dining spots.

