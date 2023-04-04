Don’t Overlook This Common Cause of House Fires In Your Home

Don’t Overlook This Common Cause of House Fires In Your Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dust Busters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dust Busters, visit https://www.dustbustersllc.com/

Every year, 15,000 homes in the United States are destroyed by fires caused by clogged dryer vents, per the NFPA. Dust, fiber and lint is highly combustible, and because dryer vents can’t be easily checked for clogs, disaster can happen at anytime.

We’re here to help. Dust Busters LLC serves all of southeast Minnesota and is family owned and operated. One call does it all! Air Duct Cleaning, Dryer Vent Cleaning, Air Duct Sanitizing, Furnace Cleaning, Chimney Cleaning, and more.

For a free estimate for any of our services, give us a call at 507-272-7181 or you can find more info and contact us on our website at https://www.dustbustersllc.com/

With temperatures rising, now is the perfect time to schedule your service with Dust Busters LLC!