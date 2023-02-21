Helpful Tips For Buying or Selling Your Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altra Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altra Federal Credit Union, visit altra.org

Home Buying After Hours – Rochester

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Time: 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Location: Fat Willy’s

4325 Maine Ave SE, Suite 400, Rochester, MN 55904

Altra’s Home Buying After Hours is your chance to learn about purchasing, building, refinancing, or listing your home in a casual, open house setting while you enjoy free drinks & appetizers. You’ll have the opportunity to meet with a mortgage lender, realtor, appraiser, home inspector, title company rep, insurance company rep and more to get helpful tips and answers to all your home buying or selling questions. Attendees will receive a home buying guide and have a chance to win door prizes! This event is free and open to the general public, but advance registration is required.