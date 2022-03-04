Seeds for Tomorrow

FOX 47 has partnered with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to promote reforestation in the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood Forest in southeast Minnesota through the Seeds for Tomorrow program.

Thanks to our Seeds for Tomorrow community sponsors, we have planted more than 57,000 seedlings through the Division of Forestry Future Forests Fund.

Forests play a major role in Minnesota’s ecosystem: they clean our air and water, provide food and habitat for wildlife, give us the raw material for the wood products we use every day, and offer beautiful places to explore and find solitude.

The Future Forests Fund gives Minnesotans the opportunity to keep state forests healthy for future generations. By donating to the Future Forests Fund, individuals and corporations can increase the number of trees planted and cared for on state land. For more information about how to donate, visit the Future Forests Fund.

The Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood Forest is a mixture of public and private land that encompasses more than 1 million acres in Olmsted, Fillmore, Houston, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue and Dakota counties. Distinctive bluffland topography and deep stream valleys are a common feature in the region.

State forest highlights include six recreational areas, seven campgrounds, one day-use area, and a number of state water trails including the Canon River, Mississippi River, Root River, Whitewater River, and Zumbro River. For more information, visit the Richard J Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest website.