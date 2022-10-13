Midwest Access is an hour long show that features many talented people in the Midwest who can resonate with the audience. There is cooking tips, health tips, fitness tips, ideas on where to take vacations in this part of the country and so much more! You get to see the KTTC team in a fun, lively setting throughout the show whether in studio, out on our weather patio or on location at a community event. The show airs weekdays on KTTC from 4-5 p.m. It also re-airs Tuesday through Friday at 1 p.m. on the CW.