KTTC COFFEE CONVERSATION

Thursday, June 16th, Coffee House on Main, Austin

OTT. KPI. CPC. PPC. CTR. CTA. VTC. Digital advertising has given your business more opportunities to reach your desired customers but also has created more confusion as to how to digitally market your business. Join Eric Shoars and Ann Glazier for a complimentary coffee conversation on demystifying digital.

We’ll discuss how marketing has changed, the key tools to effectively utilize digital marketing, and how the consumer buying process has changed.