ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After more than 40 years of serving the Rochester area, Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear suddenly closed its doors a month ago and filed for bankruptcy.

Former owner Cathy Mestad told KTTC that Celebrations Bridal has purchased the business and that the new owners will be taking care of all existing customers. Celebration Bridal owners Laura and Kennard Fellbuam of St. Cloud are in the final stages of taking over the business. Mestad says the Fellbuams purchased their St. Cloud store in 2016 and that the they are familiar with how the store operates.

Laura Fellbuam said the store will reopen the week of March 20. It will run under the new name Celebration Bridal, but the signage outside the store will most likely not change until the summer.

Mestad says special orders that brides had made before the closure are being completed and dresses are being delivered. The Fellbuams are working with the trustee and the bridal companies to complete orders.

To stay up to date on the reopening, Laura Fellbuam says to follow the Mestad’s Facebook page.