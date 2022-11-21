ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Choose and Cut Fraser Firs in Rochester opened yesterday. The owner Doug Dose said it was a busy day with good turnout.

The business has been around since 1984. This year, the business has expanded.

Dose says there are fewer trees above nine feet this year, but he is bringing them from outside sources. If you want a tree that’s 7 to 8-and a- half feet, they have plenty.

“We expanded on the 40 acres,” Dose said. “We opened it up last year, but it really opened this year,” Dose said. “There are thousands in the 7-to-8-and-a-half-foot range.”

Dose gave some tips for caring for your fresh tree from choose and cut.

When selecting a tree, gently grasp a branch between your thumb and index finger, pull it toward you, if barely any needles come off, you know its fresh.

Keep your tree well-watered. Trees can absorb up to a gallon of water within the first 24 hours of being cut.

Finally, keep the tree away from heat sources.