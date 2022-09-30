FOX47 Features

Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.

McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults
McDonald’s is collaborating with Cactus Plant Flea Market to sell these Happy Meals to adults starting Oct. 3.

Shakira appears on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on May 16, 2022.
Shakira to face trial for tax fraud in Spain
Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial.

Rochester
Nerdinout Con is back in Rochester
Nerdinout Con is Rochester’s version of Comic Con. Event organizers say this event is for kids, and adults, and there is something for everyone, including: vendors, toys, comics, video games, face painters, trinkets, collectibles and more.

Headliner at Goonie's Comedy Club
Marz Timms headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club
Marz Timms is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday and Saturday. From a Netflix original series to the former in-arena host for the Chicago Bulls, Timms has a wide array of talents.

Stephen Saliba Jefferson Award Winner
September Jefferson Award: Stephen Saliba
Stephen has been volunteering with the organization for more than a decade.

Carole Pasternak and Karen Nath
August Jefferson Award Winner: Carole Pasternak
Carole tries to give back above and beyond what the law community recommends every year.

Haley Bice Jefferson Award Winner
July Jefferson Award - Haley Bice
Haley helps organize vendors to put on Art on the Ave.

Jane Quaintance
June Jefferson Award winner: Jane Quaintance
Jane is very well-known around the Jeremiah Program for all her work.

Youth Sports Report September 2022

Youth Sports Report September 2022
Youth Sports Report August 2022

Rochester Youth Lacrosse Association 10U Black Team
Youth Sports Report July 2022

Youth Sports Report July 2022
Youth Sports Report June 2022

Youth Sports Report June 2022

Rochester, MN
KTTC partners with Ronald McDonald House for Fill the Pantry donation drive
KTTC is partnering with the Ronald McDonald House for a Fill the Pantry donation drive Friday, September 30, 2022.

In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Hurricane warnings were lowered to tropical storm warnings across the Florida peninsula, with widespread, catastrophic flooding remaining likely, the hurricane center said.

Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
A bright and mild weekend is ahead
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.

