FOX47 Features
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
McDonald’s is collaborating with Cactus Plant Flea Market to sell these Happy Meals to adults starting Oct. 3.
Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial.
Nerdinout Con is Rochester’s version of Comic Con. Event organizers say this event is for kids, and adults, and there is something for everyone, including: vendors, toys, comics, video games, face painters, trinkets, collectibles and more.
Marz Timms is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday and Saturday. From a Netflix original series to the former in-arena host for the Chicago Bulls, Timms has a wide array of talents.