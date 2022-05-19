FOX47 Features
Taylor Swift has Grammys galore and now she has a new title — “doctor.”
Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.
The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”
Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.
Watch out - the Sanderson sisters will be back this fall in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”