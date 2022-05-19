FOX47 Features

Entertainment News

National

Taylor Swift, right, receives an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York...
Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate degree from New York University
Taylor Swift has Grammys galore and now she has a new title — “doctor.”

National

Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star...
Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall
Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.

National

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer
The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”

National

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back
Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

National

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween
Watch out - the Sanderson sisters will be back this fall in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards

LOWELL ERICKSON
April Jefferson Award: Lowell Erickson
Lowell has decades of volunteer experience.

Jefferson Awards

Connie Benjamin
March Jefferson Award: Serving meals and smiles
Connie Benjamin is a well-known volunteer for Family Service Rochester.

Jefferson Awards

Nashauna Johnson-Lenoir
February Jefferson Award: Mentoring the Next Generation
Nashauna is using the life lessons she's learned to guide the next generation.

Jefferson Awards

KXLT 1/7/22
January Jefferson Award: Serving the homeless for nearly 30 years
Marcy Jensen has been serving at the Dorothy Day House since 1992.

Youth Sports Report

Youth Sports Report

Youth Sports Report

Youth Sports Report April 2022

Youth Sports Report

Youth Sports Report April 2022
Youth Sports Report March 2022

Youth Sports Report

Youth Sports Report March 2022
Youth Sports Report February 2022

Youth Sports Report

Youth Sports Report February 2022

Top Stories

Forecast

The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Severe weather is possible later today; much cooler weather returns for the weekend
The full weather forecast from KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.

Minnesota

Hail in SW Rochester 1:38 p.m.
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Large hail reports across the area
Severe weather has already started to make its way to our viewing area Thursday afternoon and will continue into the evening.

Minnesota

Olmsted County gets ready for Special Primary Tuesday
While the Special Primary started with 20 candidates, there are now only 17.

Minnesota

Mural
Artists reveal community mural at Rochester Art Center
After weeks of planning and painting, artists and community members revealed a community mural at the Rochester Art Center.

FOX47 Radar



KXLT Station Information

Contact FOX47
Public Inspection File
 Public File Help
EEO Report
FCC Applications
Closed Captioning Contact
News Tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com
Switchboard: 507-252-4747
Programming: 507-535-8942 or dstagemeyer@myfox47.com