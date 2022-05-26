FOX47 Features

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
Aerosmith has canceled its first set of dates at its Las Vegas residency after frontman Steven Tyler relapsed and entered rehab.

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time
For the first time in company history, the fast food giant best known for its roast beef is now selling burgers.

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band reveals he has ALS.
Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis
A member of the Zac Brown Band has revealed his diagnosis with ALS.

FILE - "Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats,...
When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life
"Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film.

The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros,...
Most expensive car in the world sells for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz just made history by selling the most expensive car in the world, the company confirmed Thursday.

LOWELL ERICKSON
April Jefferson Award: Lowell Erickson
Lowell has decades of volunteer experience.

Connie Benjamin
March Jefferson Award: Serving meals and smiles
Connie Benjamin is a well-known volunteer for Family Service Rochester.

Nashauna Johnson-Lenoir
February Jefferson Award: Mentoring the Next Generation
Nashauna is using the life lessons she's learned to guide the next generation.

KXLT 1/7/22
January Jefferson Award: Serving the homeless for nearly 30 years
Marcy Jensen has been serving at the Dorothy Day House since 1992.

Youth Sports Report April 2022

Youth Sports Report April 2022
Youth Sports Report March 2022

Youth Sports Report March 2022
Youth Sports Report February 2022

Youth Sports Report February 2022

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodbath Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Winona Public Library Job Kit
Winona Public Library offers new resources to help job seekers
Starting Thursday, job seekers can stop by the library to pick up a “job kit.” It’s a bag full of information about local hiring employers, information on state career resources and other extra “goodies” to help motivate people in their job search.

21 candles lit for the victims
First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea hosts vigil for Uvalde shooting victims
21 candles were lit to honor the lives of the 21 victims

Xander smiling in his sleep
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Xander Martin
In our 21st “Kids With Courage” segment, Caitlin Alexander introduces us to nearly five-month-old Xander Martin.

