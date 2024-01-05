Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A Costco employee has his co-workers to thank for likely saving his life. They noticed he was...
Phone call to Costco employee late for work likely saved his life
West Concord to consider future of ambulance service and Highway 56 project
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Belle Creek Shop & Roller Rink
One of the last Southeastern Minnesota roller rinks keeps on rolling

Latest News

FILE- David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame...
Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in...
President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge
Arthur Yu has a 14-month-old son named Abel, who he hopes to see grow up.
Dad’s life-saving bone marrow donor denied entry into America: ‘Time I don’t have’
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
A former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife is being charged with first-degree...
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife charged with first-degree murder