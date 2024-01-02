Two-hour free ramp parking in Rochester ends

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –You are going to have to pay to park in a downtown Rochester ramp if you’re parked for longer than an hour.

Starting Tuesday, the city is returning to offering parking under an hour for free at downtown ramps.

For the past two months, drivers have been able to park in ramps for free for two hours.

It is part of a program encouraging more frequent and longer visits downtown during the holiday season.

Parking downtown at city ramps and meters is always free on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.