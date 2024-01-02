Shooting in Blue Earth County sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting has sent a 59-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to Country Manor in Eagle Lake on New Year’s Day around 4:20 p.m.

According to a press release, the 911 caller was the victim’s son and said he had shot his father in the arm.

The victim was airlifted for treatment.

The victim’s son has been detained pending further investigation.

Authorities expect to release more information Tuesday.

