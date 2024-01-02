Shooting in Blue Earth County sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

(MGN)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting has sent a 59-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to Country Manor in Eagle Lake on New Year’s Day around 4:20 p.m.

According to a press release, the 911 caller was the victim’s son and said he had shot his father in the arm.

The victim was airlifted for treatment.

The victim’s son has been detained pending further investigation.

Authorities expect to release more information Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue County Suspicious man
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with identifying suspicious man
Rochester Uber driver becomes victim of a scam
Rochester Uber driver sends warning after falling victim to scam
Rochester teen dies after car crash in Dakota County
Rochester teen dies in car crash in Dakota County
Law enforcement responds to several accidents due to icy conditions on Saturday
Law enforcement responds to several accidents due to icy conditions on Saturday
Winter Weather Advisory
Freezing drizzle and light snow tonight

Latest News

Minnesota state parks celebrate ‘First Day Hikes’
Minnesota state parks celebrate ‘First Day Hikes’
New Year's 5K
Rochester runners start off New Year’s Day on the right foot
Rochester runners start off New Year’s Day on the right foot
2023 survey shows ‘improving fitness’ as most popular new year resolution
2023 survey shows ‘improving fitness’ as most popular New Year’s resolution