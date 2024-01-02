Recapping December & Looking ahead to the first few days of January

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Happy New Year everyone, and welcome to 2024! Before we look ahead to the new year and week, we wanted to take a quick look back at the previous month. December was one for the record books in Rochester as the past month became the warmest December on record and 3rd least snowiest December on record. We also saw record temperatures and rainfall amounts during the Christmas holiday.

December recap
December recap(KTTC)

Conditions tonight will remain quiet with clouds gradually clearing and mild temperatures in the low 20s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph. Clouds quickly roll back in on Tuesday with mild temperatures in the low 30s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Temperatures take a quick dip into the mid-20s on Wednesday and Thursday. The cool-down won’t last long as temperatures are expected to return to the lower 30s for the weekend.

However, we could also see the potential for cool-than-average temperatures coming down the pipeline later in the month. The Climate Prediction Center indicates a 40% to 50% chance of below-average temperatures in the Upper Midwest.

Temperature outlook
Temperature outlook(KTTC)

Snow chances will continue to be near zero through the end of the week. The next best chance for a few snowflakes looks to hold off until next week. We’ll continue to monitor any potential for snowfall in the coming days.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

