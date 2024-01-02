Reaching financial wellness in 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The new year may be a good time to reassess your finances, but you may not know where to start.

Matt Elliot with Pulse Financial in Rochester says he sees a bit of an uptick in the demand for his services at the start of the new year. He says people have all sorts of financial goals depending on where they’re at in life.

For the people who are just starting their financial wellness journey, he recommends creating a physical budget, whether that be on pen and paper, online or on an app, and spending at least 15-30 minutes working with it per week.

Elliot recommends looking at your expenses and project how much will be left for the rest of the period.

However, it is common for people to hesitate to start budgeting.

“We don’t like being honest with ourselves of things that are, if we really sit down, we’re worried about. Realizing we are spending more on XY and Z than we really want to, and we don’t want to have to face that reality. Some of that cognitive dissonance is part of it where we’d rather just not deal with it,” Elliot said.

Once you’ve sorted out your budget, you can move toward your other financial goals such as tackling debt. Elliot recommends a debt avalanche strategy. That’s when you start paying off the debt with the highest interest first.

You may also want to start building an emergency savings fund or if you have kids, start building a college fund.

