Minnesota’s Red Flag Law now in effect in 2024

gun handgun generic
gun handgun generic(WILX)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s Red Flag Law is now in effect this year.

Under the new law, Minnesotans will be able to petition the courts to prevent someone from purchasing or possessing firearms. The law allows a family or household member, law enforcement officer, city or county attorney or guardian to petition the court.

Governor Tim Walz signed the measure into law back in May.

Tuesday, Governor Walz and his team will host a conference to highlight the new law. They will also be joined with lawmakers, representatives from a local police department, and gun safety advocates.

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue County Suspicious man
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with identifying suspicious man
Shooting in Blue Earth County sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Rochester Uber driver becomes victim of a scam
Rochester Uber driver sends warning after falling victim to scam
Rochester teen dies after car crash in Dakota County
Rochester teen dies in car crash in Dakota County
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024

Latest News

Starting Tuesday, the city is returning to offering parking under an hour for free at downtown...
Starting today, two-hour free ramp parking ends in Rochester.
The city is returning to offering parking under an hour for free at downtown ramps.
Two-hour free ramp parking in Rochester ends
Money
Reaching financial wellness in 2024
Shooting in Blue Earth County sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries