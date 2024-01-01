Rochester runners start off New Year’s Day on the right foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than a hundred people in Rochester started off the new year in the right direction at the New Year’s Day Resolution 5K put on by TerraLoco, an active lifestyle store.

The New Year’s 5K started at TerraLoco off 16th Street in Rochester, continued past The Waters, and followed the bike trail towards Soldiers Field and back.

When the crowds showed up at the store to sign up, they put down their New Year’s resolutions for prize drawings after the run. Some of the runners shared what they’re looking forward to in 2024.

“It’s super important to have some goals. Some resolutions like where are you headed? What are you excited about? My youngest graduates this year, so that idea of transitioning into empty nesters and what does that look like?” Rochester resident Pam Burchill said. “And oh my gosh, that’s just a little bit overwhelming, but also exciting. To travel more is big for us too.”

Monday, the First Alert Weather team said we are seeing closer to average temperatures. For these runners, it was a good day.

“They’re very supportive of the running community here, and TerraLoco is really supportive of us runners,” Rochester resident Tracy Jones said. “We’re all turning out today because the weather is great.”

