Quiet and mild start to 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had a round of light snow and freezing drizzle move through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa overnight, creating a slippery start to Sunday. Snowfall amounts were minor in our area, with many of us picking up anywhere from a trace to 0.7″ of snow. The highest amounts settled in Winona and Houston counties.

Whether you are heading out for any New Year’s Eve celebrations or staying in this year, conditions this evening will be quiet with cooler temperatures in the low 20s by Midnight. Wind chill values will be in the low teens with overnight temperatures dropping to the upper teens. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies.

We will ring in 2024 on a bright, quiet, and mild note as high pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-30s with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds roll back in for Tuesday with mild temps in the low 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures take a quick dip into the mid-20s Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our dry and mild stretch of weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

