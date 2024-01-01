New Year’s Eve Puzzle Competition hosted in Kasson

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Kasson’s Chaotic Good Brewing hosted a New Year’s Eve team puzzle competition Sunday at noon for its community.

The competition consisted of seven teams who raced to put together a thousand-piece puzzle all for a prize.

The winning team received a free crowler for each person. Second place received two crowlers. Puzzle competition participant Bob Sellers said he is grateful of such gathering opportunities by Chaotic Good Brewing.

“We are enjoying the ambiance of the puzzle contest at our favorite brewery here in Kasson-Mantorville. It’s been great for the community and the events that they have here as well as the food options, they also have all kinds of just camaraderie of people coming together to enjoy the place. Puzzles are the fun part of it here because it gets the families together to do family orientated stuff, which I think is their goal.”

New Year's Eve Puzzle Competition Participant Bob Sellers

Chaotic Good Brewing Company is planning to install a wood-burning fireplace, more gaming nights and a grant for local teachers for 2024.

