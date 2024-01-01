New Year’s Day Resolution 5K taking place Monday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can start the new year off in the right direction by taking part in the New Year’s Day Resolution 5K.

It’s put on by TerraLoco and will start there at the store at 1190 16th Street SW in Rochester at 11 a.m. Monday.

Runners will also share their resolutions for the next year.

There will be snacks and free prizes.

You can view more information on this event by clicking here.

