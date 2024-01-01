Minnesota state parks celebrate ‘First Day Hikes’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It might be the middle of winter, but some Minnesotans are not waint for spring to enjoy the outdoors.

Whitewater State Park is among several parks in the state taking part in ‘First Day Hikes,’ which is a tradition created by the state parks system, as a way to get people out of the house and experience nature on New Year’s Day.

“2024 is about getting healthy and getting more exercise in, and we’re an outdoors family, so we just love to get outdoors. And what better way to start the new year, and it’s perfect weather,” hiker Christina Jorgensen said.

Whitewater has been taking part in first day hikes for more than a decade. This year, more than 30 people registered for the one-mile guided hike.

“It’s not only the fact that people are coming out, but it’s that families are coming out,” Whitewater State Park Interpretive Naturalist Jeremy Darst said. “So, they’re using this as a chance to bond together. We love seeing people enjoy the wonderful state parks in the natural areas we have around.”

For the park’s naturalists, it’s not just an opportunity to get people outside but also a chance to remind them of the importance and beauty of nature.

“We get people that look at winter in Minnesota as a time, some people want to get through it, and I think one of the biggest things they miss out on, if they go outside in the wintertime and they see nature the way it is now, they can experience completely different things then they do in the summertime, so there’s real value to that cabin fever we come across if you can become active in the wintertime and see nature the way it looks like now, you really do get to experience some pretty amazing things.”

In addition to the hike, the park also hosted its annual Christmas bird count this morning where local volunteers spent several days spotting and counting birds to see which remain in the area.

