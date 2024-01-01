A look back at Rochester’s Record Weather Year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been quite a year for weather in Rochester, southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. This year’s weather will go down in history at the Rochester International Airport.

A total of 23 records were tied or broken, with 18 involving temperatures, three regarding precipitation, and two dealing with snow totals. Two notable highlights this year also involved our Meteorological Summers and Winters. Did you know the 2022-2023 was the Wettest Meteorological Winter in the city’s history?

Rochester's Record Year (KTTC)

We accumulated about 6.5″ worth of rain during the season. Also, this summer marked the 4th Driest Meteorological Summer in the city’s history! We saw a deficit of 8.63″ worth of rainfall. Typically, we expect to receive about 13.75″ of rain. June was also the driest month all summer and typically it is the wettest month. We saw a rainfall deficit of 4.01″ during that month, with only 1.34″ accumulated! The winter of 2022-2023 was the wettest winter, with 6.5″ of rain. In the winter season, Rochester accumulates around 4.5″.

RST Precipitation Totals 2023 (KTTC)

Now, from both extremes of the thermometer, the city and region saw conditions go from hot to frigidly cold. Our hottest temperature this year clocked in at 97 degrees while our lowest hit –17 degrees back in January! Not to mention when you factor in the windchill or our humidity we hit –34 degrees for the coldest windchill and 110 degrees for our hottest heat index. Rochester International Airport also saw a week’s worth of temperatures that were 90 degrees and above, while 11 days were recorded at temperatures 0 degrees or below.

Temperature Spectrum (KTTC)

In addition to the hot weather, we tracked a relentless drought that started in May. This summer marked the fourth driest Meteorological summer in Rochester’s history with a deficit of 8.63″ of rainfall. Our driest summer month was June, which lacked about 4″ worth of rain. And typically, it’s the wettest month with over 5″ of rain. About all of our viewing region hit the highest drought categories of extreme and exceptional.

Viewer Photos 2023 (KTTC)

We also alerted about unhealthy air qualities from some of the worst Canadian Wildfires in history. But this year on March 31 the First Alert Team guided you through a two-part system that first brought severe storms - especially in Iowa. Later that night most of southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa were underneath winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings. At the end of this year, we have you to thank for all the photos you submitted and for trusting us to be your source for all things weather. Have a fantastic New Year and see you in 2024.

KTTC WX App Stats (KTTC)

