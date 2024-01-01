Gift of Life Transplant House hosts 40th Anniversary New Year’s Eve Ball

Gift of Life Transplant House hosted 40th Anniversary New Year’s Eve Ball at the Hilton Rochester(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gift of Life Transplant House celebrated its 40th anniversary with a New Year’s Eve ball on Sunday at the Hilton Rochester.

The ball event began at 8 p.m. and will continue until1 a.m. at January 1.

The gathering featured live music from the Bluewater Kings, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary champagne toast and a cash bar.

Gift of Life said this is one of its four annual events to help raise awareness about its mission — to provide high quality, affordable accommodations to transplant patients and their caregivers.

“We are very excited. We are very pleased about how so many people are coming out, especially at a night when the Packers and the Vikings are playing. We know that was a big draw for people, but we are so thrilled to have everyone here and the people that are coming are celebrating with us, because they are the reason Gift of Life Transplant House has gotten to its 40 years.”

Gift of Life Transplant House Executive Director Mary Wilder

Those interested in donating to the Gift of Life Transplant House can do so through its website or by visiting at 705 2nd Street Southwest in Rochester.

