Free guided hikes through about a dozen Minnesota State Parks on New Year’s Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual First Day Hike is taking place Monday in Minnesota.

Minnesota State Park Naturalists will be giving guided hikes through the parks at about a dozen parks.

It’s part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to get people outdoors with more than 400 hikes scheduled this year in all 50 states.

Some participating parks in our area include Whitewater State Parks and Frontenac State Park.

The hikes are free, but you will still need a vehicle permit to enter the park.

