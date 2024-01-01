Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her children.(Jared Dean | kktv)
By KKTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence.

Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and assault.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Uber driver becomes victim of a scam
Rochester Uber driver sends warning after falling victim to scam
Goodhue County Suspicious man
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with identifying suspicious man
RPT o
Rochester Public Transit cancels services due to icy road conditions
Crash on Highway 52 North by the 19th St. Exit
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north reopen after multiple crashes cause delays
Rochester teen dies after car crash in Dakota County
Rochester teen dies in car crash in Dakota County

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Celebrate Rochester! Free New Year’s Eve Celebration hosted in Mayo Civic Center
Celebrate Rochester! Free New Year’s Eve Celebration held at Mayo Civic Center
New Year’s Eve Puzzle Competition hosted in Kasson
New Year’s Eve Puzzle Competition hosted in Kasson
Gift of Life Transplant House hosted 40th Anniversary New Year’s Eve Ball at the Hilton Rochester
Gift of Life Transplant House hosts 40th Anniversary New Year’s Eve Ball