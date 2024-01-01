Cloudy conditions for start of the new year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Happy New Year and welcome to 2024! This morning, cloudy skies can be seen all across the tri-state area and into our neighboring states. Cloudy conditions are likely to last throughout the morning with a potential clearing into the late afternoon or early evening hours. Today’s high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s in Rochester. Tonight we will have cloud coverage return to the forecast for Tuesday with breezy conditions out of the NW near 15 mph.

Current Conditions (KTTC)

This week temperatures will be milder as we head into the first week of 2024, but the Climate Prediction Center is predicting that the region will be above average before a dip happens in our temperatures. That dip will likely come during the second week of January. The CPC has a 40-50% probability that we will be below average from the 8th to the 14th.

Temperature Outlooks CPC (KTTC)

Enjoy the New Year and make the most of it! Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will persist through the first half of the week before we get more clearing in the second half.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

