Celebrate Rochester! Free New Year’s Eve Celebration held at Mayo Civic Center

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2nd annual Celebrate Rochester! Free New Year’s Eve Celebration was hosted from Sunday at 2 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on January 1.

This new year’s eve gathering is a free community event organized by ‘Experience Rochester’.

Some of the special features of the event included a DJ, a roller rink, a Kids’ Ball Drop at 6 p.m., and evening live entertainment with local band Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty followed by Rhino.

Experience Rochester Communications Manager Erin O’Brien said she feels happy to see everyone having fun.

“It’s really exciting. The building has been packed all day with families coming in and just enjoying all of these free activities. This is definitely something that was needed in the community — a free way to celebrate as a big community.”

Experience Rochester Communications Manager Erin O'Brien

The free event also screened the Border Battle football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

