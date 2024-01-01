2023 survey shows ‘improving fitness’ as most popular New Year’s resolution

By Eric Min
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:08 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to a 2023 survey of 1,000 U.S. adults by Forbes Health/One Poll, ‘improving fitness’ was the most popular 2024 New Year’s resolution.

Forbes said this is a shift from last year’s survey result where ‘improving mental health’ was the top resolution and ‘improving fitness’ came second.

According to local gym regular John Austinson, new year resolutions are helpful, because they give the feeling of a fresh start. He said he tries to have a new year resolution annually, and this year, he wants to focus on his physical health.

“You try to work on different things from changing your diet, maybe eating healthier, and working out. As you get older, you try to appreciate the time that you have and the ability to be able to do it.”

Local Gym Regular John Austinson

Forbes Health survey findings showed that new year resolutions on average only last two to four months before they are given up.

To best preserve your resolution, Forbes recommended setting short-term goals to keep motivation high. It suggested planning ahead with the obstacles that may come in your way.

