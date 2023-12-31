RPD responded to almost 85 vehicle accidents due to icy road conditions Saturday night

Icy road graphic
Icy road graphic(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Saturday, December 30, most of the state had icy and slick road conditions in the evening due to a wintery mix that led to vehicle crashes.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) told KTTC news that since Saturday evening, it responded to roughly 85 vehicle accidents and traffic assistances. It said several of the accidents had injuries.

Other Minnesota law enforcement agencies have not released the number of crashes at this time.

The total number of crashes in the state of Minnesota is still unknown.

