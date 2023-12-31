Rochester Uber driver sends warning after falling victim to scam

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester Uber driver is sending out a warning after becoming a victim of a scam this month.

Jacqueline Riviere is a Rochester resident who has been driving for Uber for the past four months.

On December 27th, she was completing her final trip of the day, when she received a call from a man named Avery claiming to be from Uber support, the man said Uber received a complaint saying uber unable to verify her as their driver, which Riviere says is a serious allegation.

After entering in some information to confirm her identity with Uber, the man claiming to be with Uber offered $100 for the trouble, after entering some additional information, Riviere began to grow concerned with some difficulties that had taken place with the transaction and spoke with uber support directly.

“So, she started asking some verification questions, a lot of the same questions this guy had asked, and she says well let me help you secure your account, and when she said those words, I knew with absolute certainty i had been scammed,” Riviere said.

Riviere ended up losing $225 as a result of this scam. She was able to secure her account to avoid any additional issues, and soon discovered she might not have been the only driver affected by the scam. She began researching about this scam, she said she found several articles of drivers having similar stories across the country. Thes included drivers from Nevada, South Carolina, and Tennessee among others.

Riviere claims this has been a problem that has been going on for more than two years and Uber has done little to alert drivers about the problem. Although she has been impacted by it, she did offer some key advice for her fellow drivers to avoid this problem.

“This particular type of scam I’ve learned is called an imposter scam, they call in and pretend to be from support. if you get a call like this, my advice to them is hang up immediately, go onto the app to the help center, all you’re going to have is a text option, text chat option, pick one of the options, do whatever you need to do, to get a hold of a live agent, it can take a few minutes but it’s well worth it. to any driver that’s been affected by this scam you can go online, you can file a report with local law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission and the FBI.”

KTTC reached out to Uber they told us uber will never call text or email a driver for their password or banking details. They say if something doesn’t seem right, to call Uber to verify.

Riviere says she plans to continue driving for uber after this scam but remains disappointed about the company’s response to her and other drivers that have dealt with this situation.

