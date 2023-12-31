Rochester teen dies in car crash in Dakota County

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A fatal car crash in Vermillion Township in Dakota County at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in the death of a Rochester woman.

According to Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 18-year-old Ruweyda Fowsi Said had a car accident at Northfield Boulevard near 210th Street East in Vermillion Township.

The medical examiner’s office said Said died on the scene after receiving multiple blunt force injuries.

