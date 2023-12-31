Morning snow showers, chance for flurries this afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Overnight and this morning SE Minnesota and NE Iowa finally received a taste of winter to round out the last days of 2023. Many counties overnight saw light snow showers and freezing drizzle. Conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning hours, along with road conditions. The latest update for road conditions shows partially covered roadways in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Slick spots might still be on the ground if you are traveling this morning.

Road Conditions (KTTC)

Today’s forecast has the chance of flurries sticking around through the afternoon hours with cloudy skies. The light snowfall will taper off through the rest of the morning, along with any chance of leftover freezing drizzle. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s for the high.

Hourly Forecast (KTTC)

As we make our way into 2023, it is good to mention what a record-breaking year we had in Rochester! We saw 23 new records broken or tied at the Internal Airport. 18 of those records were tied to temperature, three involved precipitation, and two were snow-related. Did you know the 2022-2023 was the Wettest Meteorological Winter in the city’s history? We accumulated about 6.5″ worth of rain during the season. Also, this summer marked the 4th Driest Meteorological Summer in the city’s history! We saw a deficit of 8.63″ worth of rainfall. Typically, we expect to receive about 13.75″ of rain. June was also the driest month all summer and typically it is the wettest month. We saw a rainfall deficit of 4.01″ during that month, with only 1.34″ accumulated!

Records 2023 (KTTC)

The first week of the New Year, you can expect mild but cold temperatures with sunshine to start the New Year.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

