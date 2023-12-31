Kids count down to the New Year at SPARKLE

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As many are preparing to ring in for the New Year, the children’s museum of Rochester, SPARK, was buzzing as many of the children were excited for the 20-feet ball drop.

This year was SPARK’s fourth New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration, SPARKLE, and the children could not contain their excitement as they were busting a move into 2024.

“This is a great opportunity to one, burn some energy, to get a chance to make some sensory activities together and just have fun playing in a safe space,” Heather Nessler, executive director of SPARK, said. “Celebrating the New Year with the ball drop before midnight so we can all go home and get a nap in after this.”

Nessler said it is a safe and fun way to ring in for the New Year with the whole family. She said it is important to have this in our community.

“2023 was amazing. We are really excited about the community support, people coming out, seeing new faces, seeing familiar faces, and I think it’s an important part of who we are as a community,” Nessler said. “It’s an opportunity not just to play, but it’s an opportunity to learn and discover and figure out your identity as a child.”

